Ranieri's Samp Close In On Survival With Stunning Parma Comeback

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Ranieri's Samp close in on survival with stunning Parma comeback

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria were on the brink of securing Serie A survival on Sunday after staging a thrilling comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at Parma.

Fabio Quagliarella scored one and set up Federico Bonazzoli for the winner as the Ranieri's side won a third consecutive match for the first time this season.

Ranieri, who memorably guided outsiders Leicester City to the 2016 English Premier League title, took over last October with the club sitting bottom of the table.

But they have come back strong after the coronavirus lockdown, winning five of their last six games and are 12 points above the drop zone with four games left, with relegation rivals Genoa and Lecce going head-to-head later on Sunday.

Ivorian Gervinho had put Parma ahead after 18 minutes with Sampdoria goalkeeper Bartosz Bereszynski accounting for the second when he fumbled the ball into his own net five minutes from the break.

But Samp were transformed after the break with Ranieri bringing on Bonazzoli and Gonzalo Maroni.

German defender Julian Chabot rose highest to get his head to fire in off a corner three minutes after the break.

And last season's top Serie A scorer Quagliarella curled in the second with 21 minutes to go for his 11th goal this season, teeing up Bonazzoli for the winner with 12 minutes to go.

Sampdoria move ahead of Parma into 12th position as Roberto D'Aversa's side, who had been targeting the Europa League places earlier this season, slump to their sixth defeat in seven games.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

