Raonic beats Cilic to make Aussie Open quarters

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Big Canadian Milos Raonic blasted into his fifth Australian Open quarter-final in six years Sunday, outgunning fellow former world number three Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The 32nd seed proved too powerful for the unseeded Croat, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 with Cilic hampered by a back problem after playing two gruelling five-setters en route to the fourth round.

Raonic's reward is a last-eight clash with either seven-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic or feisty Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.