Rape survivors describe slavery, mutilation in Tigray: Amnesty

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have raped hundreds of women and girls during the Tigray war, subjecting some to sexual slavery and mutilation, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday.

Drawing from interviews with 63 survivors, the report sheds new light on a scourge already being investigated by Ethiopian law enforcement officials, with at least three soldiers convicted and 25 others charged.

Some survivors said they had been gang-raped while held captive for weeks on end. Others described being raped in front of their family members.

And some reported having objects including nails and gravel inserted into their vaginas, "causing lasting and possibly irreparable damage", Amnesty said.

"It's clear that rape and sexual violence have been used as a weapon of war to inflict lasting physical and psychological damage on women and girls in Tigray," said Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard.

"Hundreds have been subjected to brutal treatment aimed at degrading and dehumanizing them.

"The severity and scale of the sexual crimes committed are particularly shocking, amounting to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity."