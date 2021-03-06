UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapid Covid Tests Sell Out In Germany On First Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

Frankfurt am Main, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Germans flocked to supermarket chain Aldi on Saturday to snap up the first rapid coronavirus tests to go on sale nationwide, with stocks selling out within hours.

Rival discounter Lidl meanwhile saw its website crash after it started offering at-home testing kits for sale online.

"We want to assure anyone who left empty-handed that new stocks are coming in the next days," an Aldi spokesman told the Bild newspaper.

The German government is relying heavily on rapid tests to steer country through the next phase of the pandemic as citizens tire of coronavirus shutdowns but the pace of vaccinations remains sluggish.

From Monday, all Germans will be entitled to one free rapid test a week, carried out by a professional at pharmacies or designated testing centres.

Several manufacturers have also received regulatory approval for DIY tests meant for home use.

The goal is to give people more freedom after months of closures and limits on socialising, but experts have stressed that the quick tests are less reliable than standard PCR testing and that the usual hygiene precautions should be maintained even with a negative result.

Aldi is limiting the purchases to one packet per person, containing five tests for 24.99 Euros ($30). The test is done with a nasal swab and delivers a result within 15 minutes.

Lidl's offer is similar and costs 21.99 euros.

Tests will also go on sale at major drug store chains and other outlets in the coming days.

Health Minister Jens Spahn, already under fire over Germany's slow vaccination pace, has promised there will be "more than enough" rapid tests for everyone, including 50 million free tests a month.

But critics have questioned whether local authorities are ready to cope with the expected huge demand.

Manuela Schwesig, the state premier of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, said supermarkets were better prepared than the Federal government.

"I fail to understand why rapid tests are now being sold by discounters but have yet to be ordered for daycares and schools," she said.

Germany has struggled to bring down Covid-19 rates in recent weeks, with numbers plateauing and even rising on some days.

The country added 9,557 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and another 300 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Related Topics

Fire German Germany Sale Stocks All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

1 hour ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

3 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.