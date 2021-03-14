Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as positive cases swell to 127535 : Reports 99 new positive cases:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 13 (APP):Because of the lack of insufficient health cover and poor medication system for the prevention of the ongoing fast-spread spell of novel corona virus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), 99 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 24 from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir division, were reported on Saturday, thus taking the total number of positive cases in the IIOJK to 127,535, says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the Line of Control.

Also 3 COVID-19 deaths reported, 01 from the occupied Jammu Division and 02 from occupied Kashmir Division on Saturday, the report said.

Quoting the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), the report revealed that out of 127,535 positive cases, 881 were Active Positive, 124680 have recovered and 1974 have died; 730 in Jammu division and 1244 in Kashmir division.

The report said that out of 5534502 test results available, 5406967 samples have been tested as negative till 13thMarch, 2021 – Saturday.

Till date 1384247 persons were enlisted for observation which included 29369 persons in home quarantine including 881 in isolation and 116381 in home surveillance. Besides, 1235642 persons have completed their surveillance period, the report said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the report said that the occupied Srinagar has 27520 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 403 Active Positive, 26653 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 464 deaths; Baramulla has 8385 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 93Active Positive, 8115 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 177 deaths; Budgam reported 7961 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 54 active positive cases, 7787 recovered (including 05cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5901 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 24 Active Positive, 5785 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5708 positive cases, 11 Active Positive, 5600 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5082 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 28 Active Positive, 4963 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Bandipora has 4726 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with14 Active Positive and 4650 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4687 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 4623 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and47deaths; Kulgam has 2750 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 15 Active Positive, 2681 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2621 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today),20 active positive cases, 2561 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, the occupied Jammu has 25382 positive cases (including 14 cases reported on Saturday) with 161 active positive cases, 24844 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 377 deaths; Udhampur has 4321 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 06active positive cases, 4258 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3878 positive cases with 02 active positive, 3821 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3440 positive caseswith02 Active positive, 3374 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3269 positive cases, 04 active positive cases, 3212 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2716 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2843 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2795 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2532 positive cases(including 01 cases reported today) with12active positive, 2496recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith 00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1655 positive (including 06 cases reported Saturday)with 07 active positive cases, 1632 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the report, among the total 127535 positive cases in IIOJ&K, 12633 were reported as travelers while 114902 as others.

The breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing, the report added.

APP / AHR