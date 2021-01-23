Rapinoe at the double as USA thrash Colombia

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Megan Rapinoe scored twice on her return to international duty as the United States cruised to a 6-0 friendly victory over Colombia on Friday.

Rapinoe, who had not played for the 2019 Women's World Cup winners since March last year after opting out of a domestic club season disrupted by the coronavirus, struck in the 35th and 44th minutes to take her international tally to 54.

The 35-year-old's successful return was one of several bright spots for US coach Vlatko Andonovski, who made seven changes to the starting line-up from the team that defeated Colombia 4-0 on Monday.

A dominant US display at Orlando's Exploria Stadium also featured a fairytale debut for Brazilian-born forward Catarina Macario.

The 21-year-old Macario, who moved to the US at the age of 12, opened her account with the game's first goal after only three minutes, sweeping in a deflected cross from Ali Krieger.

Macario, who obtained US citizenship last October, caused problems for the Colombian defence throughout with her blend of physicality and technique.

Only the woodwork and athletic goalkeeping from Colombian shot-stopper Sandra Sepulveda prevented Macario from adding to her tally.

Rapinoe scored the first of her two goals in the 35th minute, her low shot deflecting off the boot of Jorelyn Carabali past Sepulveda for 2-0.

Rapinoe then made it 3-0 just before half-time, coolly slotting home from the penalty spot after Daniela Arias hauled down Manchester City's Sam Mewis.

Lynn Williams headed home Mewis's cross to make it 4-0 in the 60th minute before substitute Lindsey Horan swept in Crystal Dunn's corner to make it 5-0 17 minutes from time.

Substitute Midge Purce scored her first international goal on 86 minutes to complete the rout.