Rapinoe Left Out Of USA Starting Line-up For England Semi-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Rapinoe left out of USA starting line-up for England semi-final

Lyon, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Megan Rapinoe has been surprisingly left out of the United States' starting line-up by coach Jill Ellis for their women's World Cup semi-final against England in Lyon on Tuesday.

Rapinoe scored both goals in the holders' 2-1 quarter-final win against hosts France, having also netted a brace against Spain in the last 16.

She is the tournament's joint top scorer with five goals. Christen Press starts instead in the USA attack for the match which kicks off at 1900 GMT.

