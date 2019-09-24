(@imziishan)

Milan, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Megan Rapinoe won The Best FIFA Women's Player award on Monday, beating fellow World Cup winner Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze.

Rapinoe led the United States to the defence of their World Cup title in France in the summer.

The 34-year-old won the Golden Boot for being top scorer and the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament.