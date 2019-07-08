UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapinoe Wins Golden Ball And Golden Boot At Women's World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Rapinoe wins Golden Ball and Golden Boot at women's World Cup

Lyon, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Megan Rapinoe made it a special hat-trick on Sunday as she won Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the women's World Cup after scoring as the United States beat the Netherlands to retain their title.

Rapinoe bagged the Golden Boot for top scorer after opening the scoring from the spot in the USA's 2-0 final win over the Netherlands in Lyon to make it six goals and three assists from her five appearances in France, the same total as teammate Alex Morgan but in fewer minutes.

The 34-year-old, who may have played her last World Cup, won the Golden Ball for a series of match-winning displays which dragged the Americans to the trophy.

She scored the only goals in the USA's tight 2-1 wins over Spain and hosts France, with the second brace coming in the middle of a media storm after a video surfaced of her saying she would refuse to visit the White House should her side win the competition.

She missed the last four victory over England, also won 2-1, with a hamstring injury but came up big on Sunday with another fine display that would have seen her assist tally increase had Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal not put in a magnificent display.

Van Veenendaal kept out the dominant USA until Rapinoe broke the Netherlands' resistance in the 61st minute with a penalty awarded after a VAR check for a foul on Morgan.

Related Topics

USA Storm World White House France Fine Visit Lyon Sari Same Van Spain United States Netherlands May Women Sunday Gold Media From Top

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative KhalifaSat stam ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command organises worksho ..

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority launches Fo ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parl ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.