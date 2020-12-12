UrduPoint.com
Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Firearms Charges

Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :US rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year, US media reported -- a Federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

"Your honor, I plead guilty," he reportedly told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing.

The Miami Herald said that Lil Wayne -- who has a home in south Florida -- admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his.

He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father's Day gift.

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.aConvicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.

The five-time Grammy winner -- who more recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump -- will face sentencing on January 28.

