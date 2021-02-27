Raptors beat Rockets with depleted coaching staff

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Kyle Lowry recorded a triple double as the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 122-111 on Friday despite missing six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse.

The Raptors announced just prior to the game that six members of the coaching staff would be unavailable for the NBA contest in Tampa, Florida because of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam also sat out the game due to the same protocols.

The 53-year-old Nurse, who is the reigning league coach of the year, is in his third season as Toronto's head coach. The team said the staff members would still be working remotely.

Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo took charge of the Raptors bench against the Rockets.

The Raptors led by eight points at the half, had a 23-point lead at one stage in the third and took a 15-point lead into the final quarter.

Lowry finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to post his 16th career triple-double as a Raptor.

Fred VanVleet added 25 points, DeAndre' Bembry had 13 points and OG Anunoby had 11 for Toronto, who ended a modest two game losing skid.

Victor Oladipo had 27 points for Houston and John Wall had 21 points and 12 assists for the Rockets, who lost their 10th straight game. Eric Gordon had 17 points and P.J. Tucker and Danuel House each scored 11 points.