Raptors' Lowry Has Sprained Ankle With Celtics Series Looming

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Raptors' Lowry has sprained ankle with Celtics series looming

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Toronto Raptors star guard Kyle Lowry has a sprained left ankle the NBA champions said Monday as the team looked ahead to the Thursday start of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry was hurt in the first quarter of the Raptors' first-round series-clinching victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Raptors said he had undergone and MRI exam and they would continue to update his condition "as appropriate."Lowry turned the ankle when he stepped on Nets guard Chris Chiozza's foot. He tried to play through the injury before departing the contest, which the Raptors went on to win 150-122.

In nine minutes on court he scored two points. The six-time All-Star had averaged 16 points through the first three games against the Nets.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

