UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rare Antelope Population More Than Doubles Since 2019: Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Rare antelope population more than doubles since 2019: Kazakhstan

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The population of the critically endangered Saiga antelope has more than doubled since 2019, Kazakhstan said on Friday, citing the first aerial survey of the animals in two years.

News that the Central Asian country's Saiga population has risen from 334,000 to 842,000 will hearten conservationists, who warned that the species was on the brink of extinction following a massive die-off in 2015.

In a statement, Kazakhstan's ecology ministry called the population boom "an indicator of the effectiveness of measures to conserve saiga populations and counteract poaching".

Kazakhstan's vast steppe is home to the majority of the global Saiga antelope population with Russia's Kalmykia region and Mongolia hosting much smaller numbers.

In 2015, around 200,000 of the antelopes -- well over half the total global population at the time -- were wiped out by what scientists later determined was a nasal bacterium that spread in unusually warm and humid conditions.

The 2019 aerial survey confirmed that the Saiga was continuing to rebound from the cataclysm but there was no survey in 2020 as Kazakhstan wrestled with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), whose "Red List" is the scientific reference for threatened wildlife, lists the Saiga as among five critically endangered antelope species.

Poaching is a persistent threat to the Saiga, known for its distinctive bulbous nose, fuelled by demand for horn in traditional Chinese medicine.

Kazakhstan's leaders pledged to crack down on poaching after two state rangers were killed by poachers in 2019.

Earlier this month the ecological ministry said that around 350 female saiga antelopes had been killed by lightning.

The discovery came during the Saiga calving season.

Related Topics

Rangers Russia China Threatened Kazakhstan Mongolia 2015 2019 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is one of the toughest batsmen to bowl ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Azerbaijan President on Re ..

7 minutes ago

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

41 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

41 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

42 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.