Rare Christmas sales in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Christmas trees and glittery ornaments are for sale at a Saudi gift shop, a once unthinkable sight in the cradle of islam where all public non-Muslim worship is banned.

In recent years, festive sales have gradually crept into the capital Riyadh, a sign of loosening social restrictions after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to steer the conservative Gulf kingdom towards an "open, moderate Islam".

"I didn't ever imagine I'd see this" in Saudi Arabia, a Riyadh resident told AFP at the shop selling trees, Santa Claus outfits as well as tinsel, baubles and other ornaments.

"I am surprised," said the resident, declining to be identified.

Until barely three years ago, it was almost impossible to sell such items openly in Saudi Arabia, but authorities have been clipping the powers of the clerical establishment long notorious for enforcing Islamic traditions.

For decades, Christmas sales were largely underground, and Christians from the Philippines, Lebanon and other countries celebrated behind closed doors or in expat enclaves.

"It was very difficult to find such" Christmas items in the kingdom, said Mary, a Lebanese expat based in Riyadh who preferred to be identified by her first name.

"Many of my friends used to buy them from Lebanon or Syria and sneak them into the country," she said.

In 2018, amid Prince Mohammed's liberalisation drive, Saudi customs authorities warned on Twitter that Christmas trees were forbidden from entering the country.

But the tweet, which drew sharp online ridicule, appeared to go unheeded.