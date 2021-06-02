UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rare Woolly Flying Squirrels Discovered In Southwest China

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rare woolly flying squirrels discovered in southwest China

KUNMING, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Scientists have discovered two new species of woolly flying squirrels in southwest China, with findings published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Eupetaurus cinereus is among the rarest and least studied mammals in the world, according to the article released on Monday.

Currently, the animal is classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, with a population of approximately 1,000 to 3,000, said Li Quan, an author of the article, who is attached to the Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese academy of Sciences.

The research team, with scholars from China, Australia and the United States, discovered the two species in Tibet Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province.

They have been named Tibetan woolly flying squirrel or Eupetaurus tibetensis and Yunnan woolly flying squirrel or Eupetaurus nivamons.

The discovery of the species indicates that the Himalayan and Hengduan Mountains regions boast rich biodiversity. "Monitoring results showed that their habitats are far from human settlements. We, along with the staff of the nature reserves, will further monitor, study and protect them," Li said.

Related Topics

World Australia China Kunming United States From

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

34 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

34 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

55 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

56 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.