UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashakai SEZ To Inject New Momentum Into Pakistan's Economic Development: China

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Rashakai SEZ to inject new momentum into Pakistan's economic development: China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday that the development of Rashakai Special Economic Zone would boost high quality development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and inject a new momentum into Pakistan's economic development.

"It will surely boost high quality development of the CPEC and inject new momentum into Pakistan's economic development," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in a response to APP question regarding signing of development agreement of Rashakai SEZ between China and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing attended the signing ceremony while Deputy Director of the Chair of Chinese side of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC, Ning Jizhe delivered a video speech.

Wang Wenbin remarked that the signing of this agreement meant that the project had reached a substantial development stage and added "It will play an important and exemplary role for industrial cooperation between the two sides." On the signing of the agreement between the Chinese company and the Pakistani side, he said, "This is the first agreement signed between the two sides under the CPEC.

All sides attach great importance to this project." According to the Chinese developer China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), with signing of the agreement, the Rashakai SEZ will enter stage of substantive construction and welcome enterprises and investors to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

The CRBC said that the leading industries of Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province include the processing of farm produce, automobile, home appliances, textile, consumer electronics, construction materials and logistics.

The enterprises to operate in this SEZ will be entitled to all the favorable policies in accordance with the Special Economic Zones Act 2016.

Rashakai SEZ aims to become a role model for other SEZs under CPEC, trade transfer station as well as base of industrial capacity cooperation between China and Central Asia and Western Asia.

It may be mentioned that the Rashakai SEZ is one of the nine SEZs, prioritized under the CPEC framework.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Road CPEC May 2016 Textile All Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Institutions witnessed maximum attendance on secon ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese academy launches researcher projects on oz ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA temporarily clears suspected CNICs: Senate t ..

2 minutes ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

3 minutes ago

IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation c ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Law Enforcement Confirms Suicide of Neo-Na ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.