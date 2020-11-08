UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashford Forces New UK U-turn Over Free School Meals

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Rashford forces new UK U-turn over free school meals

London, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The UK government on Sunday relented anew to a vocal campaign by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, promising to give free meals to poorer children over the coronavirus-afflicted Christmas holidays and beyond.

After one U-turn already for the summer holidays, the government has dropped its opposition to extending the scheme over the festive period, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Rashford on Saturday to brief him on his new spending commitment.

The 23-year-old striker received the call after he played in Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League win over Everton.

In a statement, Rashford said "I had a good conversation with the prime minister to better understand the proposed plan, and I very much welcome the steps that have been taken to combat child food poverty in the UK".

The footballer, who grew up impoverished himself, said he was "so proud" of those who had united behind his campaign on social media, promising to "fight for the rest of my life" to end child hunger in Britain.

In recognition of his widely praised campaign, Rashford was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's latest honours list last month, and he sports the title proudly on his Twitter feed.

The economic fallout from the virus outbreak is pushing more British families into poverty, leaving many unable to afford essentials such as food and heating.

Poorer children are guaranteed free meals during school term-time, but not in the holidays. The government had resisted giving out meal vouchers to tide their families over, preferring to offer support via its wider benefits system.

But Rashford's campaign has struck a chord with many, especially with Christmas coming up, and the government has been confronted with regular headlines accusing it of being heartless.

New funds of £170 million ($225 million) will pay for a winter grant scheme to support families over Christmas, and will be extended to cover the Easter, summer and Christmas breaks in 2021, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey announced.

"We want to make sure vulnerable people feel cared for throughout this difficult time and, above all, no one should go hungry or be unable to pay their bills this winter," she said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Christmas Social Media Twitter Holidays Mbe United Kingdom Manchester United Sunday All From Government Premier League Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

44 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

44 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.