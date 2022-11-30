Rashford has 'massive ambition' for rampant England

AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Marcus Rashford believes the best is yet to come from England at the World Cup after cruising into the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday.

Rashford scored twice to move into a group of four players level on three goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Phil Foden was also on target as the Three Lions set up a last 16 clash with Senegal on Sunday.

"This is what I play football for, the biggest moments, the best moments," Rashford, who has experienced a huge upturn in form for club and country this season, told the BBC.

"I'm really happy today that we're going through to the next round. I have massive ambition for this team and think we can play even better than we showed today.

" England are the tournament's top scorers with nine goals despite drawing their second group game against the United States 0-0.

Rashford was one of four changes made by Gareth Southgate from that match and said the squad were keen to make amends from a lacklustre performance.

"We were a little bit disappointed as a team after the last game against the USA. I thought we could've played a lot better and the only way to bounce back is to have a good performance in the next game and we did that," added Rashford.

"First half we defended brilliantly, didn't give them any opportunities, and it was just about us killing the game off and taking the chances when they came."