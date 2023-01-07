UrduPoint.com

Rashford Stars As Man Utd Beat Everton In FA Cup

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Marcus Rashford scored for the fifth straight game as Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup third round on Friday, heaping the pressure on beleaguered boss Frank Lampard.

Everton travelled to Old Trafford in trepidation after slipping into the Premier League relegation zone this week following a chastening 4-1 home hammering at the hands of Brighton.

They made the worst possible start, with Brazil forward Antony scoring in just the fourth minute but were level 10 minutes later after Conor Coady pounced on a howler from United goalkeeper David de Gea.

However, the Everton defender put the ball in his own net early in the second half to hand the initiative back to the home side.

Rashford increased United's lead in the dying seconds, scoring from the penalty spot to maintain his record of scoring in every match since the World Cup.

Man-of-the-match Rashford, brimming with confidence, said his goalscoring form matched the level of the best spells during his career.

The England forward also said the players were desperate to end the club's trophy drought, stretching back to 2017.

