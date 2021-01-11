UrduPoint.com
Rattle To Quit London Symphony For Munich From 2023

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rattle to quit London Symphony for Munich from 2023

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Simon Rattle will leave the London Symphony Orchestra to become chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Munich from 2023, in what has been described as a blow to Britain's classical music world.

Rattle, one of the world's most renowned conductors and a vocal opponent of Brexit, has signed a five-year contract with the German orchestra.

"The Bavarian Radio Orchestra is very pleased that Sir Simon will come to Munich as our new chief conductor," said Ulrich Wilhelm, general director of the public broadcaster, Bavarian Radio.

"With his passion, his artistic versatility and his engaging charisma, he will be a most worthy successor to Mariss Jansons," he added.

Jansons died of a cardiac arrest aged 76 in December 2019.

Rattle, who turns 66 next week, is a prominent figure in Germany, where he led the Berlin Philharmonic from September 2002 to June 2018.

He still lives in Berlin with his third wife Magdalena Kozena and their three children.

"My reasons for accepting the role of Principal Conductor in Munich are entirely personal, enabling me to better manage the balance of my work and be close enough to home to be present for my children," he said in a statement.

