Raul Fernandez storms to maiden Moto3 victory

Valencia, Spain, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's Raul Fernandez took his maiden GP win on Sunday after Moto3 championship leader Albert Arenas was disqualified leaving the 20-year-old to dominate the European Grand Prix in Valencia.

With two races of the season left Japan's Ai Ogura came third on the day to climb to second in the championship just three points adrift of Arenas.

"This first win is indescribable, I'll remember it my whole life," said the KTM rider Fernandez.

Arenas rode into the back of a rival causing an early crash, and was disqualified for causing the accident.

European GP 1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM) 38mins 29.140sec, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Honda) at 0.703sec, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 1.005, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 1.037, 5. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 13.392 Moto3 standings after 13 of 15 races:1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 157pts, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 154, 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 137,4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 134, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 133