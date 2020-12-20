UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ravens Cornerback Peters Hit With Fine For Spitting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

Ravens cornerback Peters hit with fine for spitting

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Football League has slapped Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters with a $12,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting during a game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

The league ruled that Peters spat in the direction Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at the end of the first quarter as the wide receiver had his back turned and was walking away from Peters. Landry's Browns lost the game 47-42.

Landry, who didn't see the incident until he was able to watch it on video, blasted Peters and described him as a "coward".

"Wait until I turn around and do something like that," Landry said. "It's like, do it to my face. Be a man about it if you're going to do something like that." Landry caught six passes for 52 yards and completed a 12-yard pass in the game.

Peters, who had five tackles in the win, denied that he intentionally spat at Landry.

"Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me," he said.

Related Topics

Football Fine Man Baltimore Cleveland From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

8 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

9 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

9 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

9 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.