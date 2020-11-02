UrduPoint.com
Ravens Star Humphrey Positive For Covid-19

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Baltimore Ravens defensive star Marlon Humphrey said Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back soon," Humphrey wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, played in all 53 defensive snaps on Sunday in Baltimore's 28-24 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens said in a statement that Humphrey's positive test was discovered early Monday, and that the played had entered self-quarantine.

"In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol," the Ravens said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers meanwhile said all tests of its team carried out on Sunday had come back negative.

"We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and take precautionary measures at the UPMC Rooney sports Complex to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff," spokesman Burt Lauten said.

