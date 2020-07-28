UrduPoint.com
Ravens' Thomas Opts Out Of NFL Season

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Baltimore Ravens roster took a hit Monday when punt returner De'Anthony Thomas decided to opt out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas becomes the second NFL player to skip the season, joining Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who chose to put his medical school diploma to work during the pandemic and help out at a long-term care facility in his native Canada.

Thomas wasn't a lock to be the Ravens' top punt returner this season, but he does have plenty of NFL experience.

With his absence, rookie James Proche is expected to take over the position.

The 27-year-old Thomas will still receive $150,000, which is the standard salary for players who opt to sit out for personal reasons. Thomas will remain under contract with the Ravens in 2021.

A fourth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2014, Thomas spent six seasons with Kansas City before being cut midway through last season.

Last season, Thomas averaged 5.7-yards on punt returns and 18.9-yards on kickoff returns.

