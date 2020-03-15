Rawalpindi - a city famous for traditional breakfast foods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The city of Rawalpindi with distinctive history of culture and folklore with deep imprints habitation of great civilization offers unique traditional breakfast for food-lovers.

The city offers a variety of morning time dishes to the taste buds of its residents and those travelling to enjoy eateries of different kinds. It is almost impossible to ignore the old garrison city famous not in the country but abroad also due to variety breakfast with numerous foodies and eateries spreading across the nook and corners of Kartarpur near Banni.

It offers the best breakfast menu including the all favourite paye, nihari, brain masala, halwa puri, fried chickpeas, meatballs and chickpeas, mince naan, potato naan and many other varieties of plain bread.

Kartarpura is over crowded with customers and there are long queues which could be witnessed to enjoy halwa puri, Nihari,Murg Channa , Lassi with Goghni naan and Mutton Paye daily morning.

Kala Khan Nihari Shop provides the real desi taste at reasonable rates and the restaurants offers Naan, Nihari and many other breakfast food items for citizens of twin cities to eat and the entire stock often finishes within the short time.

Talking to APP, Kala Khan said that every day this place was overcrowded and there was a long queue waiting outside. He said that the shop started delivering Nihari early morning which was usually finished just in an hour.

Salman Mughal, a visitor from Rawalpindi said he serves amazing Nihari at a very reasonable price range. "Once you get my Nihari you will realize this place is worth waiting for." He said that the environment of the restaurant was quite comfortable and all the Nihari lovers could find the place best for Nihari.

Another 'Majeed Breakfast Center" is also one of the well reputed restaurants which serves amazing Halwa Puri, Parathas and complete desi nashta items with 'meethi and namkeen lassi' too.

All the Nihari lovers can find the best Nihari in Rawalpindi at Majeed breakfast center and locals have valued this place as best due to offering best quality of the Nihari and Murg Channa in Majeed's Cauldron.

"This place is famous for its most delicious 'Siri Pay'. So on weekends when you desire to eat desi food, this place is best for the purpose," a local resident, Shoib Ahmed suggested. He said that on every weekend, he comes with friends to enjoy desi breakfast at this center. "A plate of paaye paired with piping hot roghni naans and chilled meethi lassi fulfills all desi breakfast appetites," he said.

He said that 'Rasheed's Naan Channay' with specific taste and recipe are the best Channay in the town and much famous for light gravy and Desi Ghee in it. The shopkeeper said that this is one of the best places to have desi and quality breakfast. "My work starts early morning and people can have the 'yummy Channy' throughout the day." "The waiting line on the weekend is always huge, so if anyone wants to have this for breakfast he or she should make sure to come here as early as possible otherwise wait for atleast two hours to get Channy," he advised. He said that this place was full of perfect food and ambiance which makes it one of the most amazing places to have breakfast.

'Sultan Breakfast Center' offers an amazing variety of dishes for breakfast and they are guaranteed to be amazing. It is a full time functioning restaurant that is open throughout the day with huge parking space where people can park their vehicles and enjoy their food, Sultan Naeem, a food lover said.