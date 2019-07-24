Ray Donovan, the US special agent who obsessively pursued 'Chapo'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Seven years ago, US special agent Ray Donovan began an in-depth study of the Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman saga -- and it quickly became an obsession.

Now, the tall, 48-year-old New Yorker displays behind glass in his office the beige T-shirt that prisoner 3912 -- Guzman, the former head of the Sinaloa cartel -- wore when he was extradited from Mexico to the United States on January 19, 2017.

Guzman -- considered the most powerful drug lord on the planet after Colombian Pablo Escobar was killed in a police shoot-out in 1993 -- has been sentenced to life behind bars, nearly two decades after he first escaped from a Mexican jail in a cart of dirty laundry.

It took a massive team and years of work that saw Donovan manage to identify Guzman's suppliers and partners, along with hitmen, lawyers and lovers -- intel that led to captures in 2014 and 2016.

According to Donovan, the New York chief for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), he now even knows how the kingpin thinks.

"To go after the highest level drug trafficker in the world is always a dream of every agent," he told AFP from his office in the Chelsea neighborhood.