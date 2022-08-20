UrduPoint.com

Rayo Vallecano Defeat Espanyol In Bad-tempered Liga Clash

Published August 20, 2022

Rayo Vallecano defeat Espanyol in bad-tempered Liga clash

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Rayo Vallecano beat Espanyol 2-0 as both sides ended with 10 men in a bad-tempered game in Spain's La Liga on Friday, as Rayo went provisionally top on four points from two games.

Madrid outfit Rayo held Barcelona to a stalemate at the Nou Camp last week, and on Friday Andoni Iraola's high energy side took all three points from Barca's city-rivals.

Isi Palazon smacked home the opener from outside the box on 40 minutes, while Senegalese midfielder Pathe Ciss tapped home from a corner on the hour to make it 2-0.

Rayo defender Florian Lejeune was sent off after just 16 minutes after a second yellow card in two minutes, while Espanyol defender Sergio Gomez was red carded for a violent foul on the half hour.

Iraola brought on veteran Radamel Falcao as a late substitute and while lively, was twice caught offside.

Espanyol's Javier Puado hit the post to be denied a consolation goal in the closing exchanges.

Promoted Real Valladolid were just minutes from a first win over Sevilla in 10 years but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Anuar gave Valladolid an 80th-minute lead but Karim Rekik equalised six minutes later.

The result gave both sides a first point of the season after Sevilla lost their opener 2-1 at Osasuna and Valladolid were beaten 3-0 by Villarreal.

On Saturday, European champions Real Madrid play Celta Vigo while Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

