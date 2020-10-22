Rays beat Dodgers 6-4 to level World Series

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 to level the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday.

Brandon Lowe homered twice for the Rays and Joey Wendle drove in three runs as the Rays pulled level in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series.

Home runs from Chris Taylor, Will Smith and Corey Seager weren't enough for the Dodgers, who are bidding to end a 32-year wait for a World Series title.

The Rays are seeking the first World Series title in franchise history.

Game three is on Friday in Arlington, Texas, where the World Series is being played on neutral ground after a regular season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.