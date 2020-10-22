UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rays Beat Dodgers 6-4 To Level World Series

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Rays beat Dodgers 6-4 to level World Series

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 to level the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday.

Brandon Lowe homered twice for the Rays and Joey Wendle drove in three runs as the Rays pulled level in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series.

Home runs from Chris Taylor, Will Smith and Corey Seager weren't enough for the Dodgers, who are bidding to end a 32-year wait for a World Series title.

The Rays are seeking the first World Series title in franchise history.

Game three is on Friday in Arlington, Texas, where the World Series is being played on neutral ground after a regular season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Arlington Tampa Will Smith From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

10 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

10 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.