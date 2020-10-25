UrduPoint.com
Rays Rally To Beat Dodgers 8-7, Level World Series At 2-2

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Rays rally to beat Dodgers 8-7, level World Series at 2-2

Arlington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 on Saturday and knot the World Series at two games apiece.

Brett Phillips' single scored two runs for the walk-off win in a tense back-and-forth battle.

With two out and two on, Phillips singled to center field, allowing the tying run to score, and Randy Arozarena -- who notched his record-breaking ninth homer of the post-season -- made it across the plate with the game-winning run after Dodgers catcher Will Smith bobbled the throw to home.

"We have no quit," said Tampa's Kevin Keirmaier. "We have been doing that all year. We been the comeback kids. To do it on the big stage makes it that much sweeter." Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe and Keirmaier also homered for the Rays, who are seeking the first World Series title in franchise history.

Justin Turner and Corey Seager both homered for the Dodgers, who piled up 15 hits but couldn't keep the Rays at bay.

They'll try to regain the momentum in their bid for a first World Series title in 32 years in game five on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

