Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Alberto Razzetti won the men's 400m medley as the hosts claimed two medals on Thursday in the opening final of the European swimming championships in Rome.

Hungarian 33-year-old Katinka Hosszu then claimed the 97th medal of her career as the Hungarians finished third, behind winners Netherlands and runners up Great Britain, in the women's 4x200m relay final.

In the men's 800m relay, Hungary claimed gold, their third medal of the evening, led by Kristof Milak, the double butterfly champion at the world championships in June.

France were second and Italy third.

In the medley, the 23-year-old Razzetti made the most of the absence of world champion Leon Marchand, winning in 4 min 10.60 sec, more than six seconds outside the European record set by French swimmer Marchand in winning the world title in June.

Razzetti beat Hungarian David Verraszto (4:12.58) and another Italian, Pier Andrea Matteazzi (4:13.29).