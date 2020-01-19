UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Hold Business Summit In Jan 30th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would hold Business Summit in Egypt on January 30th.

The main purpose of this initiative was to enhance business activities between both the countries.

Talking to APP, RCCI Organising Committee Chairman Fahad Barlas said that the arrangements are being finalized to hold the Business Summit.

He said Business Summit would be held in the capital of Egypt on January 30, 2020. Dozens of Pakistani companies would participate in the Summit and would introduce Pakistani products.

This event would help business community of both sides to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries.

Business to Business (B2B) meetings would also be organized on the sidelines of this conference which provided invaluable opportunities to the businesses to network and to connect, he added.

