RCJY Receives Delegation From Chinese Steel And Iron Industry Corporation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RCJY receives delegation from Chinese steel and iron industry corporation

YANBU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) received here today a delegation from the Chinese Steel and Iron Industry Corporation, considered one of the leading companies in its field.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the elements of investment at the Royal Commission for Yanbu, the distinguished infrastructure of the city, and the incentives and facilities granted to the iron industries.

This comes with the aim of applying the concept of industrial integration in the city, promoting sustainability by activating economic integration, and enhancing the operational excellence in the city in order to be attractive for investment with a high quality of life.

