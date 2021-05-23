UrduPoint.com
RD Congo's Nyiragongo Volcano Flares Up

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

RD Congo's Nyiragongo volcano flares up

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Mount Nyiragongo volcano suddenly burst into activity on Saturday, spewing red fumes into the night sky, said an AFP reporter in the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma.

Power was cut in the city and some residents began leaving their homes and heading towards the nearby border with Rwanda.

Residents picked up a strong smell of sulphur on the streets of the eastern town, which sits on the mountain's southern flank and the north shore of Lake Kivu.

However no flow of lava could be seen from the city, the correspondent said.

