UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Re-arrest Of Samad Inqalabi In IIOJK Denounced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Re-arrest of Samad Inqalabi in IIOJK denounced

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has strongly condemned the re-arrest of party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, soon after his release from Srinagar Central Jail on court orders, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the court had ordered the release of Abdul Samad Inqalabi after quashing his illegal detention under the black law Public Safety Act (PSA). However, he said that Inqilabi was re-arrested from the premises of Srinagar Central Jail immediately after his release.

The spokesman said that Indian police had arrested Abdul Samad Inqalabi after he attended a ceremony held on the first martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 08, 2017. He said that the party Chairman was later booked under draconian PSA.

Related Topics

India Police Jail Jammu Srinagar July 2017 Media From Court

Recent Stories

PM to visit Karachi today

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

11 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

12 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.