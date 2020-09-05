Re-arrest of Samad Inqalabi in IIOJK denounced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has strongly condemned the re-arrest of party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, soon after his release from Srinagar Central Jail on court orders, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the court had ordered the release of Abdul Samad Inqalabi after quashing his illegal detention under the black law Public Safety Act (PSA). However, he said that Inqilabi was re-arrested from the premises of Srinagar Central Jail immediately after his release.

The spokesman said that Indian police had arrested Abdul Samad Inqalabi after he attended a ceremony held on the first martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 08, 2017. He said that the party Chairman was later booked under draconian PSA.