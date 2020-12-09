UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Estate Agency Asks Trump Fans To Buy Him Childhood Home

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Real estate agency asks Trump fans to buy him childhood home

New York, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Donald Trump's childhood home in New York -- already sold twice since 2016 -- is back on the market.

But this time, the real estate agency is appealing directly to the president's fans to buy the house for the unprecedented price of $3 million and offer it to Trump as a gift.

Paramount Realty agency on Tuesday launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, calling on Trump fans to contribute towards the goal of reaching $3 million.

If the money is raised, the house will be given to the outgoing president.

The agency had recently tried to sell the house, located in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighborhood in New York's Queens borough, for $3 million at classic auctions, but without success.

But then they came up with the crowdfunding strategy, which has "never been done before," Paramount real estate agent Misha Haghani told AFP.

"It is more likely that one million people who love Trump would each give three Dollars, rather than a wealthy buyer giving three million," he said.

Based on his real estate criteria, the mock Tudor five bedroom, four bedroom house -- where Trump lived until age four, when he moved to a more affluent home nearby -- is barely worth more than $1 million.

But its "intangible value" makes it "unique," Haghani said.

The house was sold for $2.14 million in March 2017, shortly after Trump took office. And now that the former real estate mogul is about to leave the White House in January, buying the house is "almost like a thank you or a going away present for those who do love him," Haghani explained.

The goal is to capitalize on the fervor sparked by the "polarizing" leader, he said.

Trump, who changed his state of residence to Florida from New York in October 2019, was not consulted for the house project, Haghani added.

Even if he no longer wants the house -- though he said he would like to buy it when it went on sale in 2016 -- his fans wouldn't have invested for nothing: the GoFundMe page states the house would then go to a charity chosen by Trump.

And if he doesn't choose a charity, "we will make a selection for him," Haghani said.

Will Trump fans take the bait? Just after the GoFundMe went live Tuesday, the fundraiser had received a single donation of $45.

Related Topics

White House Trump Sale Buy Price New York Florida Jamaica SITE Money January March October 2017 2016 2019 Market From Million Love

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

9 hours ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

9 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

9 hours ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

9 hours ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

9 hours ago

US Religious Freedom Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s e ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.