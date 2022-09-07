UrduPoint.com

Real Life, Right Now -- Photo App Claims To Capture Authenticity

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Real life, right now -- photo app claims to capture authenticity

San Francisco, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :It's not all sunsets and selfie smiles -- people are flocking to a new social network app that calls on users to share true glimpses of their lives rather than cherry-picked moments.

Once a day, BeReal simultaneously prompts users to take photos of what they are doing, giving them two minutes. The app uses front and rear facing cameras on phones, putting shared "selfies" into context.

The app shuns software filters that add glossy special effects or touch-up effects.

The approach is a sharp contrast to the carefully cultivated images common on Instagram and Facebook that often focus on parties, holidays, fancy food and perfect weather.

"The ideal of BeReal is you are just in a moment -- where are you and what are you doing right now," said Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a professor at Syracuse University school of information studies in the United States.

"Our lived lives, not our best lives -- maybe you are walking the dog or in your pajamas eating cereal." Launched two years ago by French entrepreneurs, BeReal has seen its popularity surge in recent months.

It was the most downloaded app in the United States at start of September, and ranked among the top three in Britain and France, according to figures provided by market tracker Data.ai.

BeReal has been downloaded nearly 35 million times worldwide and is proving popular with Gen Z, people born between the late 1990s and about 2010, Data.ai figures showed.

"It does seem to have really taken off as the next potential social media application," Stromer-Galley said of BeReal, though cautioning that the same was once said for ephemeral photo sharing app Snapchat.

BeReal creator Alexis Barreyat was at a mountain bike event when it struck him how social media users focused more on perfecting content than what was happening around them, according to venture capitalist Jean de La Rochebrochard, who invested in the startup.

"While he was in the moment, he was surprised to see so many influencers busy staging their life with multiples shots, stories, trying out dozens of filters while completely missing the show," the investor wrote in a blog.

"It was even making some of them and their audience miserable." BeReal's rise in popularity signals that people are tired of polished online images that don't reflect actual life, Creative Strategies tech analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP.

"I think the younger generation is done with fake and perfect, because life isn't," Milanesi said.

"Gen Z seems a bit of a sweet spot; the fact they want to be who they are and they want to be portraying how real life is and how they navigate through it." One BeReal user posted a playful video of her scrambling about her home in a frenzy to stage a flattering photo with just two minutes to get ready. Another lamented on Twitter about a friend abruptly ending a phone call to take a selfie after getting a BeReal alert.

"The app is called BeReal NOT wait until I think I look cute enough to post," read a tweet by the account of @garrett_parker1.

It remains to be seen whether BeReal's popularity will endure.

"It is not quite clear what there is to stick around for after you get the voyeurism of seeing other people's lived experiences," Stromer-Galley said.

BeReal's use of front and back smartphone cameras also raises questions of privacy and risk of stalkers or hackers.

"Let's say the back camera shows a friend or your children or where you live -- or your desk or computer screen at work," Stromer-Galley said.

LinkIn profiles show that BeReal, which has not been granting media interviews, was founded by Barreyat and Kevin Perreau, and has 126 employees.

Instagram told AFP it has worked internally on a BeReal-like prototype feature but is not testing it.

Related Topics

Weather Social Media Facebook Twitter Holidays France Alert Same Syracuse United States September Market Post Media Event All Share Best Top Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

8 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

8 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

8 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

8 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.