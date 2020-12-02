UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid Beaten By Shakhtar, Champions League Hopes In Balance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Real Madrid beaten by Shakhtar, Champions League hopes in balance

Kiev, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Real Madrid suffered a second defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in this season's Champions League, going down 2-0 to the Ukrainians in Kiev on Tuesday to leave their hopes of reaching the last 16 in the balance.

Substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon scored second-half goals as Shakhtar stunned the 13-time European champions again, having already won 3-2 in Madrid in October.

The result lifts Shakhtar above Real into second place in Group B thanks to their superior head-to-head record with one round of games remaining. Borussia Moenchengladbach are in first place.

