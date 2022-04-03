UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Beats Celta Amid Controversy, Atletico Madrid Thrashes Alaves In La Liga

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Real Madrid beats Celta amid controversy, Atletico Madrid thrashes Alaves in La Liga

MADRID, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Real Madrid opened up a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga over Sevilla and moved 15 points clear of Barcelona thanks to a controversial 2-1 win away to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Referee Gonzalez Fuentes blew three penalties for Real Madrid and ruled out a Celta goal for offside.

Karim Benzema put Real Madrid ahead in the 19th minute from the penalty spot after Nolito clipped Eder Militao's heel as he was preparing to shoot.

Celta was denied an equalizer when the referee ruled out Thiago Galhardo's header due to possible interference from Iago Aspas.

Celta leveled in the 52nd minute when Nolito scored from close range, but although Benzema saw a penalty saved in the 63rd minute after Rodrygo had been brought down, the Frenchman netted his third penalty of the afternoon after Ferland Mendy was judged to have been fouled on the edge of the home area shortly afterwards to give his side a vital win.

Related Topics

Barcelona Lead From Top Real Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

5 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

16 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.