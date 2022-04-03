Real Madrid beats Celta amid controversy, Atletico Madrid thrashes Alaves in La Liga

MADRID, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Real Madrid opened up a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga over Sevilla and moved 15 points clear of Barcelona thanks to a controversial 2-1 win away to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Referee Gonzalez Fuentes blew three penalties for Real Madrid and ruled out a Celta goal for offside.

Karim Benzema put Real Madrid ahead in the 19th minute from the penalty spot after Nolito clipped Eder Militao's heel as he was preparing to shoot.

Celta was denied an equalizer when the referee ruled out Thiago Galhardo's header due to possible interference from Iago Aspas.

Celta leveled in the 52nd minute when Nolito scored from close range, but although Benzema saw a penalty saved in the 63rd minute after Rodrygo had been brought down, the Frenchman netted his third penalty of the afternoon after Ferland Mendy was judged to have been fouled on the edge of the home area shortly afterwards to give his side a vital win.