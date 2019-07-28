UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid Block Bale China Move: Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

Real Madrid block Bale China move: source

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Gareth Bale's move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning has been cancelled by Real Madrid, a source close to the Wales forward told AFP on Sunday.

Bale, 30, who has been in the Spanish capital since 2013, was expected to join the Chinese Super League outfit on a three-year-deal worth £1 million ($1.1 million) a week.

The 77-time international had been told by Real coach Zinedine Zidane he does not form part of his future plans at the Bernabeu.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger came off the bench to play half an hour in Real's record 7-3 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The source dismissed reports by Spanish daily Marca which said the player's family had blocked a potential move to Asia.

Marca said those close to Bale had asked his representatives to look for clubs in Europe "before definitively saying yes to Jiangsu Suning's offer".

The Chinese transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Europe China Wales Sunday Family Asia Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

2 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.