Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside to go top

Madrid, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Antonio Rudiger became just the second German to score in four of Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century as Real Madrid brushed Mallorca aside 4-1 to sit atop La Liga on Sunday.

Rudiger hit a 93rd-minute goal to match Shkodran Mustafi's feat. He had previously scored nine times in the Premier League, twice in the Bundesliga and twice in Serie A.

Mallorca took the lead with a 35th-minute headed goal by Vedat Muriqi, but Federico Valverde equalised in first-half injury time after a solo run.

Vinicius gave Real the lead on 72 minutes, before Rodrygo struck with one minute of regulation time to play, Rudiger adding the cherry on the cake in time added on.

The victory left Real on 15 points with five wins from five matches, two ahead of Barcelona, who dispatched Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday.