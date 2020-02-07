Real Madrid crash out of cup as Sociedad edge seven-goal thriller

Madrid, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday as Martin Odegaard put on a creative masterclass against his parent club to lead Real Sociedad to a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Madrid conceded as many goals in 69 minutes as they had in their last 11 matches, torn apart at the Santiago Bernabeu by an electric La Real side, who deservedly advanced to the semi-finals.