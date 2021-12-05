UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Ease Past Real Sociedad After Barca And Atletico Beaten

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Real Madrid ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten

Madrid, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Real Madrid stretched their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points on Saturday with a slick 2-0 win over Real Sociedad but the victory was tarnished by an injury to Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti said Benzema is likely now to miss Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Inter Milan although was hopeful the striker could return to face Atletico Madrid next weekend.

Madrid's eighth consecutive win proved even more valuable after both Atletico and Barcelona lost, with Atleti undone by Mallorca and Barca succumbing to the impressive Real Betis for their first defeat under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona stay seventh, now a hefty 16 points behind Real Madrid, while Atletico drop to fourth, six points in front of Barca, but 10 points off the top.

"We have an advantage but the league is still open," said Ancelotti. "We can't think now about winning La Liga, I don't want anyone to think like this." Barcelona and Atletico will now have to pick themselves up ahead of crunch Champions League group games in midweek.

Barca need to win away at Bayern Munich to guarantee their place in the last 16 and could be without Gavi after the midfielder was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Atletico have to beat Porto in Portugal to even have a chance of going through.

Madrid, meanwhile, face Inter in a decider for first place in Group D, almost certainly without Benzema.

The 33-year-old was forced off in the first half at the Reale Arena with what appeared to be a problem around his left hamstring.

Yet Madrid marched on without their star striker to register another impressive win over high-flying Real Sociedad as Vinicius Junior continued his brilliant run by scoring the opener before Luka Jovic, Benzema's replacement, added a second.

Vinicius' 12th goal of the season came in the 47th minute as he weaved in from the left and played a clever reverse pass into Jovic, who held the ball up and turned it back to Vinicius, who drove in.

Jovic has endured a torrid time since joining Madrid for 60 million Euros in 2019 but he could be given a run now in Benzema's absence.

After teeing up Vinicius, he stooped low to head in Casemiro's flick-on from a corner for his first goal of the season.

Xavi had begun with two league wins out of two but even he admitted the results against Espanyol and Villarreal owed a lot to good fortune.

In between, a goalless draw at home to Benfica in the Champions League exposed Barcelona's ongoing problems in front of goal and that was evident against Betis.

Ousmane Dembele, who come on off the bench, posed the greatest threat while the 19-year-old Abde Ezzalzouli missed a golden opportunity to equalise late on, when the ball was cut back to him eight yards out. The youngster blazed over.

In the 79th minute, Betis had showed more composure to finish off a scintillating counter-attack.

Sergio Canales broke free down the right but the move appeared to have lost its momentum when Canales pulled back to Cristian Tello on the edge of the area.

Instead, Tello shifted the ball quickly left to the arriving Juanmi, who took one touch before sliding into the corner.

"That goal annoyed me a lot because we had worked on those situations," said Xavi. "We didn't deserve to lose." Atletico's 2-1 defeat by Mallorca was even more unexpected, given struggling Mallorca had not won a game since the start of October.

They conceded in the 91st minute and to a Real Madrid player as Japan's Takefusa Kubo, on loan at Mallorca, raced clear and coolly found the corner.

Franco Russo had headed in Mallorca's equaliser in the 80th minute after Matheus Cunha had prodded Atletico into the lead in the 68th.

"Sometimes it's difficult to find solutions for things that happen repeatedly," said Atleti coach Diego Simeone. "With two shots they scored two goals and that can't happen."Sevilla climbed to second by beating Villarreal 1-0, with Lucas Ocampos scoring the winner in the first half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno was guilty of a dreadful miss in the second after Dani Parejo's chipped ball was played to the back post where Moreno stood, three yards out with the net gaping, but somehow he wafted wide.

Related Topics

Loan Porto Barcelona Madrid Lead Portugal Japan October 2019 Gold Post From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Bayern Coach Sevilla Inter Milan Espanyol Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

41 minutes ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

8 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

9 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

9 hours ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.