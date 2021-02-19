UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid Hit By Benzema Injury Ahead Of Atalanta Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Real Madrid hit by Benzema injury ahead of Atalanta test

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Karim Benzema could miss Real Madrid's Champions League game against Atalanta next week after Zinedine Zidane confirmed the striker was injured on Thursday.

Benzema missed training on Friday morning and Zidane said he will not travel with the team for Saturday's La Liga game away at Real Valladolid.

The club have not yet confirmed the specifics of the problem.

"He won't be with us tomorrow," said Zidane in a press conference on Friday. "He has a problem and because it came up yesterday he won't be there tomorrow. We'll see for next week." Madrid might cope without Benzema against Valladolid but his absence for the trip to Bergamo in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday would be a huge blow.

The Frenchman has scored 17 times in all competitions this season and has netted in his last two consecutive matches.

"We know what Karim gives us and how important he is for us," said Zidane. "But we have to deal with this and get him back as soon as possible, like the others.

" Real Madrid have been plagued by injury problems in recent weeks with Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo also likely to miss Saturday's trip to the Jose Zorilla Stadium.

Madrid sit six points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga, having played a game more than their city rivals.

Zidane was also asked on Friday about Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, following the duo's superb outings in the Champions League this week.

In particular, Real Madrid have been regularly linked with a move for Mbappe, whose PSG contract expires in June 2022. "I watch all the games and I like to see great things like any fan," said Zidane.

"They are both very good and very young, players of the present and the future. Whether I prefer one or the other, I won't say, everyone has their own preferences."

Related Topics

Injured Young Bergamo Valladolid Madrid June All Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Borussia

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

26 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

33 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

51 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

59 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

1 hour ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.