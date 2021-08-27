UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Increase Mbappe Offer To 180 Million Euros - Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Real Madrid on Thursday increased their offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to 180 million euros, sports daily L'Equipe claimed.

Real are willing to pay 170 million Euros plus a 10 million euro bonus package, said the report.

That would match what PSG shelled out to Monaco to buy French World Cup winner Mbappe in 2017.

Earlier this week, Real's first bid for the 22-year-old was rejected as "not enough" by PSG's sporting director Leonardo.

"On Kylian, our position has not changed. Everyone knows it, he knows it.

Our position is very clear and very honest," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi earlier Thursday on the sidelines of the Champions League draw in Istanbul.

Mbappe's current deal with PSG expires next June.

Leonardo said Real's initial offer was "disrespectful, incorrect and illegal".

But he added: "If a player wants to leave, he will leave. The club, the project, remain above everyone. We have done everything to convince him to stay."After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month, Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.

