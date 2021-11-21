UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Kicks Off Busy Five Weeks Away To Granada

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

MADRID, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Real Madrid visits Granada on Sunday at the start of a busy five weeks between now and the Christmas break.

As well as its five scheduled La Liga games, Real Madrid has two further league games (both against Athletic Club Bilbao) to fit in, along with two Champions League group matches in what promises to be a period in which coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to rotate his squad as much as possible.

Sunday's visit to fourth from bottom Granada should bring three points for Ancelotti's men, although Real Madrid has recently made hard work of games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Rayo Vallecano, with questions raised about their defending after Rayo actually managed more shots than Madrid in the Bernabeu a fortnight ago.

