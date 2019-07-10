UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid Loan Luca Zidane To Second-division Santander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Real Madrid loan Luca Zidane to second-division Santander

Madrid, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Real Madrid announced on Tuesday their manager's son Luca Zidane had joined second-division Racing Santander on-loan for next season.

Luca Zidane, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, is a product of the club's youth system, along with brother Enzo, and they have both been coached by father Zinedine.

Shortly after returning as Real coach in March, Zidane senior gave Luca a start in a league game against Huesca at the Santiago Bernabeu which Real won 3-2 in only his second first-team appearance.

Luca Zidane won the European Under-17 championships in 2015 with France.

Enzo, 24, is a free agent having been released by Swiss second-tier outfit Lausanne-Sport earlier this month.

