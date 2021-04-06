UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid Lose Covid-19 Case Varane For Liverpool Game

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Real Madrid lose Covid-19 case Varane for Liverpool game

Madrid, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Raphael Varane tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Real Madrid said, leaving the team facing a crisis in defence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.

Madrid are already without the injured Sergio Ramos, meaning Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are the only fit central defenders left in Zinedine Zidane's squad for the game against Liverpool in the Spanish capital later on Tuesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player Raphael Varane tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent this morning," a club statement read.

Varane's absence comes at the worst possible time for Madrid, with the Frenchman also expected to miss Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona and the return leg against Liverpool at Anfield next week.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

