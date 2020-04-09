UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid Players Accept Up To 20 Percent Pay Cut

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Real Madrid players accept up to 20 percent pay cut

Madrid, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Real Madrid players have agreed to cut their salaries by as much as a fifth, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday, as Spanish football remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Real said players and coaches from the side's football and basketball teams, as well as key directors, had voluntarily agreed to the reduction, of either 10 or 20 percent, "depending on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the current 2019/20 sports season".

Real didn't say what circumstances would affect the rate of salary cut, but Spanish media reported players will receive 10 percent less if the season is completed and 20 percent less if the current campaign is terminated.

The cuts will shave between 28 million and 56 million Euros ($30.4 million and $60.8 million) off Real's salary bill.

It also means the club has avoided using the partial unemployment (ERTE) scheme that cut Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players' salaries by 70 percent.

La Liga has recommended clubs take advantage of the scheme, and both Sevilla and Espanyol have also put in a request to be included on the ERTE scheme.

Over 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, the second worst hit country from the virus after Italy, with 146,690 registered cases.

Related Topics

Football Sports Died Barcelona Spain Italy May Media From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

1 hour ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

1 hour ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

2 hours ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.