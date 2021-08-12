(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Real Madrid on Wednesday sent Japanese star Takefusa Kubo back out on loan to Mallorca for a second time, the two Liga clubs announced.

Kubo, 20, who was part of the Japanese team which finished fourth at the Olympics, spent the 2019-2020 campaign with Mallorca.

Kubo spent the first part of last season on loan at Villarreal and then at Getafe.