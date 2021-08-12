Real Madrid Send Japan's Kubo Back Out On Loan To Mallorca
Thu 12th August 2021
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Real Madrid on Wednesday sent Japanese star Takefusa Kubo back out on loan to Mallorca for a second time, the two Liga clubs announced.
Kubo, 20, who was part of the Japanese team which finished fourth at the Olympics, spent the 2019-2020 campaign with Mallorca.
Kubo spent the first part of last season on loan at Villarreal and then at Getafe.