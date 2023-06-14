UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid Sign England Star Bellingham

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Real Madrid signed England star Jude Bellingham from Germany's Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, the Spanish club confirmed.

In a statement, Real Madrid said that the Whites have completed the signing of Bellingham on a six-year deal.

Real Madrid added that the 19-year-old central midfielder will face the media at his official presentation ceremony on Thursday.

Bellingham played for Borussia Dortmund in 2020-2023, where he won a German Cup.

He scored 24 goals and made 25 assists in 132 appearances for Dortmund.

In May, Bellingham was named the German Bundesliga Player of the 2022-23 season even though Dortmund lost the title to defending champions Bayern Munich in the final week of the league.

Before his three-year spell in Germany, Bellingham played for England's Birmingham City.

Separately, a starter in the English national team, Bellingham played for the Three Lions in the UEFA EURO 2020 held in 2021 summer to win a silver medal.

Bellingham, who has 24 international caps, was an England regular in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

